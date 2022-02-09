Canadian Provinces Lift COVID Restrictions, Protests Remain

A small line of semi-trailer trucks line up along northbound I-75 in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance is blocked off for travel to Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Canadian lawmakers are expressing increasing worry about the economic effects of disruptive COVID-19 demonstrations. They spoke Tuesday after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, carries 25 percent of trade between the two countries. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)

(AP) — A rapidly growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their COVID-19 restrictions as protesters decrying vaccine mandates and other precautions kept up the pressure with truck blockades in the capital and at key U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge connecting the country with Detroit.

The Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island announced plans this week to lift some or all COVID-19 restrictions soon, with Alberta removing its vaccine passport for places like restaurants immediately and masks at the end of the month.

Alberta opposition New Democrat leader Rachel Notley says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is allowing an “illegal blockade to dictate public health measures.”