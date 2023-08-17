Canadian Woman Once Arrested In The Valley Hit With Nearly 22-Year Federal Prison Sentence

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Canadian woman with ties to the Rio Grande Valley has been sentenced to nearly 22 months in prison for mailing ricin-filled envelopes to former President Trump and several law enforcement officials in South Texas.

56-year-old Pascale Ferrier had pleaded guilty in January to violating prohibitions against biological weapons in separate cases out of the District of Columbia and Texas. The envelopes which were mailed in September 2020 also contained threatening letters.

The ones targeting the South Texas law enforcers were for her 2019 arrest in a Mission park and her time in the Hidalgo County jail. Then-Mission police chief Robert Dominguez and Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra were among the law enforcers the letters were sent to. None of the envelopes reached their intended recipients.