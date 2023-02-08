Canales, Longoria, Guerra, Guillen Score State House Committee Chairmanships

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Four Texas House committees will be chaired by lawmakers from the Rio Grande Valley for this 88th Legislative session.

House Speaker Dade Phelan Wednesday released his list of committee assignments, and he gave Edinburg Representative Terry Canales a second stint as chairman of the Transportion Committee. The District 40 representative was also put on the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee. That committee will be chaired by Rio Grande City Representative Ryan Guillen.

Elsewhere, Phelan gave District 35 Representative Oscar Longoria his first chairmanship. Longoria will chair the Business and Industry Committee. McAllen Representative Bobby Guerra was appointed chairman of the Resolutions Calendars Committee.

Guerra was also named vice-chair of the Environmental Regulation Committee. Weslaco Representative Armando Martinez was assigned the vice-chairmanship of the Culture, Recreation, and Tourism Committee.