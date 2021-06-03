Canales Says Dems Will Fight Election Reform Bill In Special Session Too

It’s not known when yet, but Texas lawmakers will gather in a special session to reconsider the election reform bill that failed to pass during the just-ended regular session. The bill went down to defeat when House Democrats – protesting the new voting restriction provisions – walked out of the Capitol, leaving the House without a quorum. No apologies from Edinburg Representative Terry Canales, who tells 710 KURV the bill was flawed:

(Audio: Representative Terry Canales)

Canales says Democrats have a number of options available to prevent passage of the bill in the special session as well.

Meanwhile, the District 40 representative says the regular session was a successful one for the Valley. As the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, Canales says funding legislation was approved to speed up an expansion of the Pharr International Bridge, to improve other land ports of entry, and for upgrades to South Texas International Airport in Edinburg.