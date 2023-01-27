Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates

A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies.

Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.

Those charged with concentrate possession can be charged with a first-degree felony, which the Hidalgo County lawmaker feels is much too strict. If it passes, the bill would take effect in September.