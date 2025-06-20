“Candyman Killer’s” Helper Up For Parole Again

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is considering paroling the man who assisted one of the Houston area’s most notorious killers.

Elmer Wayne Henley was sentenced to six life sentences in 2020 in connection to the deaths of at least 28 teens. The murders happened between 1970 and 73 by Dean Corll, the “candyman killer,” who was shot and killed by Henley during an altercation inside Corll’s home.

Now, as the parole board considers Henley’s release, the victims’ parents and families are fighting it.