Cantu Family Hires Crump

The family of the teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer earlier this month is hiring civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump is known for filing wrongful death and catastrophic injury lawsuits, and has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. He has now been hired by the relatives of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who remains on life support after he was shot several times by a since-terminated officer in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Crump says James Brennand violated Cantu’s fourth amendment rights, and called the aggravated assault charges against the now-former officer “woefully inadequate.”