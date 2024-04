Erik Cantu and Emily Proulx are suing the city and a former SAPD officer who shot Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot in 2022. Officer James Brennand was later fired and indicted for the shooting.

Cantu was shot several times, and Proulx, who was Cantu’s passenger, suffered cuts and bruises during the shooting. The two are seeking damages for their physical injuries, extreme trauma, and post-traumatic stress.