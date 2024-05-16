Capital City Drops Out Of U.S. Census-Based Top Ten Ranks

Austin is no longer in the top ten for largest cities in the United States. Texas’ capital city got nudged down to the 11th spot on the list by Jacksonville, Florida. The rankings are based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates from July 2023. Texas cities that rank higher than Austin are Dallas at No. 9, San Antonio at No. 7 and Houston at No. 4.

City officials noted that Austin saw a net gain of 4,464 new residents between July 2022 and July 2023, bringing the total population to almost 980-thousand.