Capital Murder Charges Brought In Padre Island Beach Deaths

A man and woman have been indicted for capital murder in connection with the Padre Island killings of a vacationing New Hampshire couple a little more than a year ago.

The indictment was handed up by a Kleberg County grand jury against Adam Williams and Amanda Noverr. The pair are accused of shooting James and Michelle Butler on North Padre Island, then burying the bodies on the beach.

Williams and Noverr had been spotted driving the Butler’s pickup truck and trailer across the border at Eagle Pass, and the two were later apprehended near Guadalajara Mexico. At the time, they were charged with auto theft, illegal firearm possession, and evidence tampering.