Capital Murder Indictment Returned Against Men Accused Of Killing San Benito Police Lieutenant

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A capital murder indictment has been handed up against the two men accused of killing a veteran San Benito police officer two months ago. 23-year-old Rodrigo Espinoza Valdez and 18-year-old Rogelio Martinez are charged in the death of Lieutenant Milton Resendez.

The night of October 17th, Resendez had joined a police pursuit of the two when the chase moved into San Benito, and as the two vehicles crossed paths, authorities say Martinez opened fire. A bullet pierced Resendez’s police vehicle and struck the officer in his abdomen. Resendez died at the hospital.

The Cameron County grand jury indictment charges the two suspects with capital murder of a peace officer, six counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer related to other law enforcers they allegedly shot at during the chase, and also two counts of evading arrest.