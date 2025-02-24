Capital Murder Suspect Back In County Jail After Mistaken Release

A capital murder suspect is back in the Harris County Jail after he was mistakenly released late last week.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Tompkins was released around 9 p.m. Thursday after jail staff apparently mistook him for another inmate with the same name. About 24 hours later, Tompkins turned himself in at the jail. Tompkins had been locked up since December 2022 when he was arrested for capital murder.

A second suspect is also charged with capital murder for the same deadly shooting.