Capital Murder Suspects To Be Arraigned In Death Of Pharr Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Arraignments are set this week for three of four suspects accused of robbing and killing a Pharr man a little more than three months ago.

Augusto Emmanuel De La Torre Quiroz was shot during a struggle as the suspects ransacked his home looking for drugs and money. All four suspects, all from Edinburg, have been indicted on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and engaging in organized crime.

Arraignments are scheduled Tuesday for 36-year-old Flor Alexis Sedano, 23,-year-old Juan Gustavo Castellano, and 21-year-old Abraham Guadalupe Gonzalez. The fourth suspect, 33-year-old Bianca Lizbeth Gutierrez, will be arraigned next month.