Capital Murder Trial Begins For Father Of Teen Suspect In Garland Convenience Store Shooting

The capital murder trial is underway for the father of a teenager suspected of shooting three other teens to death in a Garland convenience store. Opening statements were on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Richard Acosta knowingly drove his 14-year-old son, Abel Acosta, to the store in December 2021 to commit the murders. Investigators believe Abel targeted two of the victims, and that the third was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Abel Acosta’s whereabouts are unknown. Prosecutors believe Richard helped his son escape, possibly to Mexico.