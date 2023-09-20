Capital Murder Trial Nears For Accused Killer Of Valley Trooper

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

After numerous postponements, the man accused of shooting a Valley DPS trooper is set to stand trial. Jury questioning is to begin Thursday in the capital murder trial of 28-year-old Victor Godinez. It’s the first step to whittling down a pool of 800 jurors to a panel of 12.

The potential jurors will be given a booklet of questions to answer to help determine which ones will be called back for the jury selection process and face-to-face questioning from the prosecuting and defense attorneys.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty against Godinez, who stands accused of shooting Trooper Moises Sanchez the night of April 6th 2019. The 49-year-old Sanchez was shot in the head and died 4-1/2 months later after several surgeries. No date has been set yet for the start of the actual trial.