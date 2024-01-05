LOCALTRENDING

Capital Murder Trial To Begin Monday For Accused Killer Of Valley DPS Trooper

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

File photo: Victor Alejandro Godinez; Photo courtesy Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Opening statements are scheduled to be presented Monday in the death penalty trial of the Edinburg man suspected of shooting local DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez almost four years ago.  28-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez is charged with capital murder in Sanchez’s death.

 

 

Sanchez was chasing Godinez who had fled the scene of a vehicle crash the night of April 6th 2019, when Godinez turned and shot at Sanchez. The 49-year-old Sanchez was hit in the shoulder and in the head. He died 4-1/2 months later following the latest of several surgeries to heal the head wound.

The start of the trial Monday follows what was a 2-month process to select a jury which, if it finds Godinez guilty, will also decide whether to sentence him to death.

