Capital Murder Trial Underway For Accused Killer Of Ex-Wife

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of Richard Ford – 3-1/2 years after he allegedly lacerated the throat of his ex-wife, Melissa Banda.

Back on August 6th 2020, Ford is alleged to have abducted the 37-year-old Banda from her north McAllen home, forcing her into his rental vehicle. Investigators say he then cut her throat and left her body in a rural area north of Donna. Ford was arrested the next day after authorities were able to track his rental vehicle to South Padre Island.

The 43-year-old Ford is standing trial for capital murder and on charges of assault, stalking, and violating a protective order. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.