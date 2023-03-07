Capitol Police Chief Slams Tucker Carlson Over Jan. 6 Segment

FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to unleash a trove of Jan. 6 Capitol attack footage to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has launched a wholesale rewriting of the history of the deadly siege. Carlson aired the first installment of some 41,000 hours of security footage on his prime-time show and promised more Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The U.S. Capitol Police Chief is slamming Fox News host Tucker Carlson for suggesting the 2021 attack on the Capitol was not as violent as portrayed. Carlson released never before seen security video of the attack Monday night, claiming most of the rioters were “peaceful” on that day.

CNN reports Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in an internal department memo the segment was “filled with offensive and misleading conclusions.” He said Carlson cherry-picked calmer moments from the tens of thousands of hours of security video given to him exclusively by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.