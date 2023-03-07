Capitol Police Chief Slams Tucker Carlson Over Jan. 6 Segment

The U.S. Capitol Police Chief is slamming Fox News host Tucker Carlson for suggesting the 2021 attack on the Capitol was not as violent as portrayed. Carlson released never before seen security video of the attack Monday night, claiming most of the rioters were “peaceful” on that day.
CNN reports Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in an internal department memo the segment was “filled with offensive and misleading conclusions.” He said Carlson cherry-picked calmer moments from the tens of thousands of hours of security video given to him exclusively by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.