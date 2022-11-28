Capitol Riot Sedition Trial Resumes

Jurors in a sedition case stemming from last year’s Capitol riot are back at work after a five day break. This is the federal trial of Texas resident Stewart Rhodes, who led a far-right wing militia called The Oath Keepers. They’re accused of leading the effort to stop the certification of the Electoral College following the 2020 presidential election.

Rhodes claims former President Trump was going to invoke the Insurrection Act. There have been hundreds of trials involving the riot, but this is the highest profile one because of the sedition charges. If convicted, Rhodes faces two decades behind bars.