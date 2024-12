A Texas man who beat Capitol cops with a crutch during the January 6th Capitol Riot could be headed to federal prison. The assault was famously caught on camera. Luke Coffee, who is an actor and producer, was seen holding someone’s crutch over his head.

A federal judge found him guilty of seven charges including assault. Sentencing is set for April, which means there is a chance he’ll be pardoned by President-elect Trump before reporting to prison.