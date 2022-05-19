Captive Medic’s Bodycam Shows Firsthand Horror Of Mariupol

Emergency personnel work on an injured person with Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP)

(AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail.

Associated Press journalists smuggled it out to the world in a tampon. Yuliia Paievska is now in Russian hands, and Mariupol is on the edge of falling. Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death.

The footage shows her treating wounded Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians. The 53-year-old medic last was seen March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face.