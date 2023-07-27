Captured Private Likely Facing Long Prison Time

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. The deputy commander of the U.N. Command said Monday it has started conversations with North Korea over King who ran into the North last week across the Koreas' heavily armed border. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea remains silent on the status of a soldier from Texas who sprinted across the Demilitarized Zone one week ago and was taken into custody.

Experts say it’s likely the nation’s leaders will try to use this to make America look bad, and North Korea could use Private Travis King as a bargaining chip. He was in the process of being shipped back to El Paso’s Fort Bliss when he escaped and crossed the border.

The U-S State Department says the North Koreans have been receiving their messages but, so far, they have not responded.