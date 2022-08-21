NATIONALWORLD

Car Blast Kills Daughter Of Russian Known As ‘Putin’s brain’

In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called "Putin's brain", was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigate Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.(Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

(AP) — Russian authorities say the daughter of a nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” died in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina. The 29-year-old was the daughter of political theorist Alexander Dugin, who is a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she attended with her father. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Ukrainian involvement in her death.

 

