Car Blast Kills Daughter Of Russian Known As ‘Putin’s brain’

(AP) — Russian authorities say the daughter of a nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” died in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina. The 29-year-old was the daughter of political theorist Alexander Dugin, who is a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she attended with her father. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Ukrainian involvement in her death.