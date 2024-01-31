Car Chase Leads To Juvenile’s Death

A juvenile fell to his death in rural Comal County after a high speed police chase on southbound Interstate 35.

San Marcos police identified two juveniles suspected of driving a stolen Hyundai early Tuesday. After an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle speeded off the highway onto a gravel road into a rock quarry, hitting a boulder. The two suspects exited the vehicle. A juvenile fell approximately 70 feet into a quarry pit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Braunfels police took the juvenile driver into custody. Three stolen firearms and two pieces of stolen body armor were recovered. An investigation is ongoing.