Car Inspection Requirement To End After 2025, Still Active In Most Big Counties

Texas will no longer require inspections for most vehicles after 2025, but you’ll still need one in some of the biggest counties in the state.

Texas lawmakers passed legislation to join 37 other states in ending mandatory inspections, but they will still be required in 17 counties, including Dallas, Harris, and Travis. Opponents of the bill say no longer requiring inspections will be dangerous for Texas drivers, but supporters call them a waste of time.

Even though the requirement is ending, drivers will still need to pay a seven-fifty inspection fee when they renew their registration.