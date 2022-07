Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Jayland Walker, holds up a photograph of Walker. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)

The car Jayland Walker was driving before he was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, was involved in a chase the day before his death.

A New Franklin police officer chased the same gray Buick sedan on Sunday, June 26th. It had no plate lights and the rear right tail light was exposed.

The officer chased the car until a supervisor called off the pursuit at the city line since they already had the plate number, which was on the car Walker ran from before he was shot by police in Akron.