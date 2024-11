No injuries are reported after a car drove into a west Houston hotel swimming pool on Wednesday afternoon. The Houston Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to the accident at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Katy Freeway near Dairy Ashford.

The people inside the submerged car escaped on their own. Their names haven’t been released, and it’s not clear how many of them there were. Police are trying to figure out the cause of the accident.