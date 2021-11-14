Cardenas Named Interim President-CEO Of McAllen Chamber

A little more than three weeks after the abrupt resignation of McAllen Chamber of Commerce president Steve Ahlenius, the chamber board has named longtime top chamber official Blanca Cardenas to succeed Ahlenius.

Cardenas has been named interim president and CEO while a board-assembled committee conducts a search for a permanent successor. Cardenas has been with the McAllen Chamber for 25 years, most recently serving as Vice President of Membership Services.

Ahlenius, who had led the chamber since 1997, resigned in October, giving no explanation other than to say it was time for a change.