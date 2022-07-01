Caribbean Storm Likely To Gain Force, Hit Central America

A man rides his motorcycle over a puddle in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. As the latest tropical disturbance advances through the area, Venezuela shuttered schools, opened shelters and restricted air and water transportation on Wednesday as President Nicolas Maduro noted that the South American country already has been struggling with recent heavy rains. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

(AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a storm that has hurled rain on the southern Caribbean and the northern shoulder of South America is expected to hit Central America as a tropical storm over the weekend and eventually develop into a hurricane over the Pacific. The disturbance labelled “Potential Tropícal Cyclone Two” has been drenching parts of the Caribbean since Monday without meeting the criteria for a named tropical storm. Late Thursday, it was moving away from northernmost Colombia and was centered about 410 miles (665 kilometers) east of Bluefields on Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.