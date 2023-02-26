Carjacker Pulled Gun On Mother In Front Of Kids

Police say a Forth Worth carjacker pulled a gun on a mother in front of her children. The incident happened on Feburary 10th in a apartment community. The mom was taking her kids out of the car when the suspect approached her and held her at gunpoint.

The suspect let the woman take her last kid out of the vehicle before stealing the vehicle. Cops found the stolen car which led to a chose before the suspect was able to get away and ditched the car. Fort Worth Police are asking for help to identify the suspect.