Cartel Leader Linked In Southlake Shooting Arrested

A Mexican cartel leader who was allegedly behind a shooting in Southlake ten years ago has been arrested. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office announced in a tweet Sunday that Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez — also known as “El Gato” — was arrested in Mexico City.

Villareal-Hernandez was put on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list for commissioning the shooting death of a Mexican defense attorney while shopping at Southlake Town Square in 2013.

Villareal-Hernandez’s brother, Ramon Villareal-Hernandez, pled guilty last summer to stalking the attorney and is serving a ten-year sentence.