Cartels Fight Back

Texas State Troopers are warning that a border shooting this week is likely just the start of more violence. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez says the Mexican cartels are pushing back against tough new border security measures.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending hundreds more soldiers to the Rio Grande Valley, which has reportedly been a hot-spot for smugglers. He says the Tactical Border Force just completed a training exercise last week on how to repel a surge of migrants trying to cross the border.