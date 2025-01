File photo: President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Trump is using an executive order to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Congressman Tony Gonzales says this is more than just words.

The Texas Republican says it will empower the State Department to impose economic penalties and travel restrictions. But, he says, it would also send a message to the world that the Trump White House is serious about cartel violence.