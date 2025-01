The Mexican cartels have found a new way to smuggle drugs and people across the border. Federal agents in Texas have found a sophisticated tunnel that connected with the sewer system in El Paso.

Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents the area, says there are likely many more tunnels that have yet to be uncovered. This one was six-feet tall and had both working lights and a ventilation system. Homeland Security says it appears to have been built recently, and they’re looking for who did it.