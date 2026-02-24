(Washington, DC) — At least two US House members from Texas plan to boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address tonight. Representative Greg Casar of the San Antonio area and Representative Veronica Escobar of El Paso plan to attend the People’s State of the Union rally instead. So far the number of Democrats skipping the speech could be anywhere from 20 to 40. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries plans to be present himself, but has encouraged House Democrats either to boycott or attend in “silent defiance.”