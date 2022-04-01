Caseworkers: Texas Order On Trans Kids Handled Differently

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. No texts or emails that leave paper trails. Unusually close oversight. Texas child welfare workers who have quit over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's first-of-its-kind directive in the U.S. to investigate families of transgender youth for abuse say rushed new protocols appear designed to tilt the outcome of cases from the outset and find parents at fault. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)