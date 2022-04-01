TEXAS

Caseworkers: Texas Order On Trans Kids Handled Differently

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. No texts or emails that leave paper trails. Unusually close oversight. Texas child welfare workers who have quit over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's first-of-its-kind directive in the U.S. to investigate families of transgender youth for abuse say rushed new protocols appear designed to tilt the outcome of cases from the outset and find parents at fault. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — Some child welfare workers in Texas say they’re quitting over a new directive that allows abuse investigations into parents of transgender kids. The Texas Supreme Court is set to determine whether the state can resume investigations into at least nine parents of transgender kids in Texas. Those cases were opened after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed child welfare officials to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as child abuse. It’s unclear how many investigators have left in protest. But two tell The Associated Press that the cases have been given special treatment internally.

 

Fred Cruz

Closing Arguments Next In Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot

Previous article

Amazon Staff Reject Union In Alabama, Lean Toward It In NYC

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS