Castillo Beats Garcia In Runoff For McAllen’s District 4 Seat

Residents of McAllen’s District 4 have elected Rodolfo Castillo as their new city commissioner.

Castillo handily defeated Pablo Garcia in Saturday’s special election runoff by taking 57 percent of the vote to Garcia’s 43 percent. Castillo’s victory followed his second-place finish in what was a 3-man race in the January 22nd special election.

The vote is scheduled to be canvassed March 8th and Castillo is scheduled to be sworn in March 14th. Castillo will serve the less than two years remaining in the term of Commissioner Tania Ramirez who quit to run for Hidalgo County judge.

Castillo says his focus during that time will be to improve the district’s streets, alleys, and lighting.