McAllen District 4 Commissioner Rodolfo Castillo will serve his first full term in office after easily defeating Javier Salazar in Saturday’s municipal election.

Castillo won 81 percent of the vote, a little more than a year after winning a runoff election to fill the term of Tania Ramirez who vacated the seat to run for Hidalgo County judge. Castillo says his focus will be on economic development and flood control in his district.