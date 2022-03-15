Castillo Takes District 4 Seat On McAllen City Commission

McAllen’s new District 4 commissioner is on the job. Rodolfo Castillo was sworn into office Monday, two weeks after winning the special election runoff against Pablo Garcia.

Castillo won the race with 57 percent of the vote. The special election was called after former District 4 commissioner Tania Ramirez resigned to launch what turned out to be an unsuccessful campaign for Hidalgo County judge.

Castillo will serve the less than two years remaining in Ramirez’s term. Castillo says he’ll work to bring more businesses to southwest McAllen and to improve neighborhood streets, alleys, and lighting.