WORLD

Cat. 3 Hurricane Orlene Heads For Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Fred CruzBy 196 views
0

(AP) — Hurricane Orlene is at Category 3 strength as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph at midday Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to roar past the Islas Marias, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. Then it’s likely to hit a sparsely populated, lagoon-dotted stretch of mainland by Monday night. Puerto Vallarta has closed its port to ship and boat traffic as a precaution.

 

Fred Cruz

Supreme Court Welcomes The Public Again, And A New Justice

Previous article

Schools Remain Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD