Cat. 3 Hurricane Orlene Heads For Mexico’s Pacific Coast

(AP) — Hurricane Orlene is at Category 3 strength as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph at midday Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to roar past the Islas Marias, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. Then it’s likely to hit a sparsely populated, lagoon-dotted stretch of mainland by Monday night. Puerto Vallarta has closed its port to ship and boat traffic as a precaution.