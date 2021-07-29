Catholic Charities Calls La Joya Migrant Incident “Isolated”

The executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley says the incident involving a migrant family in La Joya this week was an isolated incident.

In a statement issued Thursday, Sister Norma Pimentel also said the incident has led to a great deal of misinformation and serious consequences. The statement apparently refers to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order placing restrictions on the transportation of migrants. It was on Monday when La Joya police were called about a migrant family at Whataburger, exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and not taking precautions.

The family had been driven to a nearby quarantine hotel where they were supposed to stay. Sister Norma says Catholic Charities takes all necessary measures to make sure COVID-positive migrants do not leave their rooms in designated quarantine hotels until they test negative. She says the La Joya incident occurred because the hotel was a new location. The statement also urges a reconsideration of any actions that restrict the ability to assist migrant families.