About half of the staff members at the San Antonio chapter of Catholic Charities are now out of a job. The organization says about 200 people out of their original 400-person workforce has been let go in the last 45 days.

Non-profit leaders say freezes on federal payments are putting them in financial trouble. The biggest hits have come to their programs for refugee resettlement but other services have been impacted too, according to the president of the organization.