Catholic Diocese To Reinstate Obligation To Attend Mass

Valley Catholics are once again being obliged to attend Sunday Mass in person. In a letter to all in the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, Bishop Daniel Flores says he is withdrawing the general dispensation that had excused Catholics from attending Mass.

The withdrawal of the dispensation comes two years after it was issued in response to coronavirus cases that were just beginning to show up in the Valley. Flores says he made the decision based on improving COVID conditions.

Flores says he is still strongly encouraging parishioners to wear masks while attending Mass, and the diocese will maintain coronavirus safety protocols such as social distancing in the pews.

The diocese will also continue to live stream the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass from Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville.