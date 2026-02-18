Today is Ash Wednesday. Catholics around the world are marking the beginning of Lent. Many will go to church to have a priest smear ashes on their forehead. The ashes symbolize mourning and penance. They also remind Catholics of their mortality.

Many Christians give up something tangible for Lent such as liquor or a favorite food. They may also reflect on their lives and decide whether to make changes. It’s all part of a conscious effort to purify themselves for Good Friday, which marks the death of Jesus Christ on the cross, and for Easter Sunday, which celebrates his resurrection.