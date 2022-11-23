Cat’s Out Of The Bag When TSA Finds Stowaway Feline At JFK

This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a cat stuck in a checked bag going through security at John F. Kennedy airport on Nov. 16, 2022 in New York. The stowaway cat, identified as “Smells,” was returned to its owner. The cat's owner said that Smells must have crawled into the suitcase of a visiting friend. She didn't know her tabby was missing until airport officials reached her. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)

(AP) — Don’t accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause. As the bag went through the X-ray unit Nov. 16, the Transportation Security Administration agent was in for a surprise: Inside were four paws and a tail belonging to a feline stowaway. A TSA spokesperson on Tuesday tweeted a photo of the cat’s fur peaking out the suitcase. The cat, identified by the New York Post as “Smells,” was returned to its owner. She says Smells must have crawled into the suitcase of a visiting friend.