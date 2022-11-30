Cause Of Brownsville Jail Inmate’s Death Awaiting Autopsy

Brownsville police are waiting for autopsy results to determine what caused the death of a man inside a city jail cell.

A detention officer found 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Police investigator Martin Sandoval says Hernandez’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Hernandez had been arrested for public intoxication. He was taken into custody, without incident, at the city’s B Metro transit station mid-morning Monday. Hernandez’s death is being investigated by Brownsville police internal affairs officers.