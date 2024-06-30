Cause Of Death Pending On Truck Driver Who Crashed Into Mission House

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Autopsy results are pending on a truck driver who plowed his 18-wheeler into a house in Mission Saturday morning.

The tractor-trailer was heading east on I-2 at about 9 a.m. when it suddenly veered off the interstate past Moorefield Road. The big rig hit a small SUV in the outside lane, sending it rolling onto the frontage road, then struck a pickup truck as it sped through a parking lot, before it smashed into a house next to a tire shop.

The truck driver was found dead at the scene. Mission police say he was 51 years old but have not yet released his name. The house that was damaged was vacant.