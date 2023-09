More information is being released about the death of a child who was sent from Brownsville to Illinois on a bus last month.

An Illinois coroner says Jismary Gonzalez passed away on August 10th from a bacterial infection and complications from pneumonia. The young girl suffered diarrhea and vomiting which caused dehydration and swelling of the brain.

The autopsy also says the girl’s extremely low weight was a significant factor in her death.