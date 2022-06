Alton police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a ranch property in Alton.

Police were called to the property Saturday morning and found the man’s body on the south side of Mile 6 Road east of Conway Avenue. Police say there were signs of foul play. They are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting in the investigation.