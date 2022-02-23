Cause Of Island Restaurant Fire Still Not Known

Investigators are working to pinpoint what ignited the raging fire that burned down a popular restaurant on South Padre Island.

The fire at Pier 19 erupted just after one Wednesday morning, and fanned by gusty winds, the flames tore through the restaurant on the southern end of the island.

Fire crews from Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, and Los Fresnos rushed in to help battle the blaze but it was hours before the flames were brought under control. No one was hurt but the restaurant has been declared a total loss.